STXfilms is rolling out its first slate to be distributed in the United Kingdom with five titles set for this year. The group has opened an international headquarters in London.

Three-year-old STX made the announcement on Wednesday on the eve of the opening of the Berlin Film Festival.

The company has acquired U.K. rights to “Breathe,” directed by Andy Serkis and starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy; “Home Again,” the directorial debut from Hallie Meyers-Shyer that stars Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen and Lake Bell; “Wind River,” starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen from director Taylor Sheridan; “Adrift,” directed by Baltasar Kormakur with Shailene Woodley; and an untitled Nash Edgerton project, starring Charlize Theron, Thandie Newton, Joel Edgerton and Sharlto Copley.

The 2018 U.K. slate will include Martin Scorsese’s drama “The Irishman,” starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

“STXfilms’ inaugural slate for the U.K. is prestigious and ambitious with world-renowned talent both behind the scenes and in front of the cameras,” said David Kosse, president of STX International. “We could not be prouder of what we have assembled in such a short period of time. With our new London headquarters, we are poised to accelerate our worldwide acquisitions, sales and international distribution.”

STX’s new offices are based on the Strand in Aldwych. Kosse left Film4 last April to head up STX’s international operations.

Tom McGrath, Chief Operating Officer of STX Entertainment, said, “We are fortunate to have someone of David’s business acumen and creative taste leading the charge as we expand our business in Europe and beyond.”