STX Entertainment Boards Amy Schumer Comedy ‘I Feel Pretty’

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Amy Schumer exits Barbie
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

STX has landed distrib rights to the Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty,” the directorial debut of successful screenwriters Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein.

The studio will distribute the comedy in the United States. The pic is the second film STX has boarded in as many weeks involving Kohn and Silverstein, having also come on to distribute an untitled comedy from the writing duo starring Anne Hathaway.

Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG and Mary Viola will produce “Pretty” with Voltage Pictures’ Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam, and Nicolas Chartier. Schumer will also produce. Kevin Kane, a frequent collaborator of Schumer’s, will co-produce. Jonathan Deckter will executive produce for Voltage.

Related

Steve Carell Amy Schumer Nicole Kidman

Steve Carell, Amy Schumer, Nicole Kidman to Star in Dramedy ‘She Came to Me’

In the comedy, an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly.

“Amy is a spectacularly talented comedienne and actress and this story could not be more perfectly suited to her incisive observational skills and humor,” said STX Chairman Adam Fogelson. “We are excited to be working with her and we love adding I Feel Pretty to STX’s growing list of female-driven comedies. Abby and Marc are among my favorite comedy screenwriters working today and they have a fantastic vision as directors for this film.”

UTA Independent Film Group and Voltage negotiated the deal. As previously announced, Voltage will finance the film and is currently selling international distribution rights.

Schumer can currently be seen in the Fox comedy “Snatched” opposite Goldie Hawn.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad