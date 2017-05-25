STX Entertainment Boards Amy Schumer Comedy ‘I Feel Pretty’

STX has landed distrib rights to the Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty,” the directorial debut of successful screenwriters Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein.

The studio will distribute the comedy in the United States. The pic is the second film STX has boarded in as many weeks involving Kohn and Silverstein, having also come on to distribute an untitled comedy from the writing duo starring Anne Hathaway.

Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG and Mary Viola will produce “Pretty” with Voltage Pictures’ Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam, and Nicolas Chartier. Schumer will also produce. Kevin Kane, a frequent collaborator of Schumer’s, will co-produce. Jonathan Deckter will executive produce for Voltage.

In the comedy, an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly.

“Amy is a spectacularly talented comedienne and actress and this story could not be more perfectly suited to her incisive observational skills and humor,” said STX Chairman Adam Fogelson. “We are excited to be working with her and we love adding I Feel Pretty to STX’s growing list of female-driven comedies. Abby and Marc are among my favorite comedy screenwriters working today and they have a fantastic vision as directors for this film.”

UTA Independent Film Group and Voltage negotiated the deal. As previously announced, Voltage will finance the film and is currently selling international distribution rights.

Schumer can currently be seen in the Fox comedy “Snatched” opposite Goldie Hawn.