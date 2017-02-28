PARIS – Studiocanal’s head of international distribution, Rodolphe Buet, is stepping down from the vertically integrated film banner, to be replaced by Anna Marsh, currently head of international sales.

Buet, who joined Studiocanal in 2005, has been working out of the Vivendi-owned company’s French headquarters as president of international distribution and marketing for films, library and TV series since March 2015. Marsh will take over as executive vice president of international distribution.

In her new role, Marsh, who previously sold movies only, will be handling distribution activities for films and TV series as well as catalogue titles in all international territories, including those where Studiocanal runs direct distribution operations (France, U.K., Germany and Australia/New Zealand).

Marsh will report to Didier Lupfer, Studiocanal’s president.

Educated in New Zealand and Paris, Marsh joined Studiocanal as head of international sales in 2008 after working at Télé Images International and TF1 International. Among the movies sold by Marsh’s sales team are “Paddington,” “Shawn the Sheep Movie,” “Legend” and, most recently, the upcoming Liam Neeson thriller “Hard Powder.”

Buet is the latest high-level, longtime Canal Plus Group executive to exit the company since Vincent Bolloré took full control of Vivendi in June 2015. Others who have left are Olivier Courson (Studiocanal’s former president), Romain Bessi (former COO), Manuel Alduy (former head of digital), Rodolphe Belmer (former CEO) and Bertrand Meheut (former chairman).