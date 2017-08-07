Stuart Ford Forced Out at IM Global

Stuart Ford has been forced out as head of IM Global, the independent sales and distribution company that he founded a decade ago. He was terminated on Friday after what is being described by sources as a major “blow up” in his relationship with Tang Media Partners over the company’s longterm direction. Tang Media Partners bought IM Global in 2016 in a $200 million pact.

The news comes on the same day that Tang Media Partners snapped up Open Road Studios for an undisclosed sum. It was well known within the company that Ford was opposed to the purchase of the indie studio.

Ford and his lawyers spent the weekend with attorneys for Tang Media Partners trying to hammer out an exit package, but to no avail. Spokespeople for Tang and Ford declined to comment.

Deadline first reported Ford’s ouster.

More to come…