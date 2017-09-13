‘Strangers in Paradise’ Movie in Works From ‘Professor Marston’ Filmmaker

Angela Robinson is partnering with cartoonist Terry Moore to adapt his long-running graphic novel “Strangers in Paradise” for a feature film.

Robinson’s “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women,” an origin story of the man who created Wonder Woman and the women who inspired the character, is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival. The movie, starring Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, and Bella Heathcote, will be released by Annapurna on Oct. 13.

“Strangers in Paradise” follows Katchoo, a beautiful young woman living a quiet life with everything going for her. She’s smart, independent, and very much in love with her best friend, Francine. Then Katchoo meets David, a gentle but persistent young man who is determined to win Katchoo’s heart. The resulting love triangle is a touching comedy of romantic errors until Katchoo’s former employer comes looking for her and $850,000 in missing mob money.

“I’ve been wanting to adapt ‘Strangers in Paradise’ for over a decade, since the first time I read it and couldn’t put it down,” Robinson said. “Terry Moore writes real female characters with such breathtaking sensitivity. With ‘Strangers in Paradise,’ he pulls off the nearly impossible — a sexy, stylish crime story with tons of heart. I look forward to our collaboration!”

Moore’s series “Rachel Rising” was nominated for a 2012 Bram Stoker Award in the superior achievement in a graphic novel category by the Horror Writers Association. Robinson and Moore are both represented by WME.