Christina Hendricks, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman Join ‘Strangers 2’

The Strangers 2” finally found its cast nine years after the first film. Bloom and the Fyzz Facility Pictures announced Thursday that Christina Hendricks, Bailee Madison, and Lewis Pullman will be starring in the follow-up to 2008’s “The Strangers.”

Picking up where Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman’s original left off, “Strangers 2” will see Hendricks, Madison, and Pullman as one family terrorized by three masked figures at an abandoned trailer park during a cross-country road trip gone wrong. Johannes Roberts (“47 Meters Down”) will direct based on a script by “Strangers” scribe Bryan Bertino and Ben Ketai.

Intrepid Pictures’ Trevor Macy returns to executive produce while the Fyzz Facility Pictures’ Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, Mark Lane, and James Harris will produce, in association with Relativity Media. The Fyzz Facility is also serving as financier. Aviron will be distributing the film in the U.S. and Canada. Bloom began selling the project at the Berlin International Film Festival and will continue to do so at Cannes later this month.

Hendricks can currently be seen in “Another Period” on Comedy Central. Madison is starring in “The Fosters” on Freeform and “The Good Witch” on Hallmark Channel. Pullman was most recently seen in “Aftermath” opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Principal photography for “The Strangers 2” begins May 30 in Los Angeles.

