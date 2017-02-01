Hot off of his SAG Awards win as a member of the “Stranger Things” cast, Matthew Modine has joined Signe Baumane’s animated feature film “My Love Affair With Marriage,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film follows a fiery young woman with a wild imagination as she journeys through many marriages (some real, some imaginary) while confronting societal pressures. Modine will voice her second husband who has a shocking secret that eventually destroys their marriage. He will also executive produce the film with his producing partner Adam Rackoff for their company, Cinco Dedos Peliculas.

Modine has worked extensively in animation, voicing characters in “A Cat in Paris,” “Mia and the Migoo” and several Bill Plympton projects including “Santa,” “The Fascist Years” and “The Flying House.”

“I recently saw Signe Baumane’s first animated feature, ‘Rocks in My Pockets,’ and was very impressed with her animation style and storytelling,” Modine said. “I wanted to be an animator when I was growing up — I silently still do — and I love supporting independent animators.”

Baumane’s Kickstarter campaign for the film has raised more than $22,000 from more than 200 backers. Supporters of the project can receive original animation drawings from the film. The campaign ends on Feb. 24.

“My Love Affair with Marriage” is written and directed by Baumane and produced by Sturgis Warner.

Modine plays Dr. Martin Brenner on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which won the SAG award Sunday for top drama series. His upcoming projects include the “Sicario” sequel “Soldado” and Comedy Central’s “Idiotsitter.”