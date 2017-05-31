‘Stranger Things’ Star Charlie Heaton in Talks for X-Men Spinoff ‘New Mutants’

“Stranger Things” star Charlie Heaton is in negotiations to join X-Men spinoff “New Mutants” for Fox and Marvel as Sam Guthrie, a.k.a. Cannonball.

“New Mutants” is in pre-production and has been set for an April 13, 2018, opening. “The Fault in Our Stars” director Josh Boone is helming “New Mutants” from a script he co-wrote with Knate Lee about teenage superheroes-mutants.

“Split” star Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams of “Game of Thrones” are already signed up for the project with Taylor-Joy playing Illyana Rasputin, also known as Magik, who uses teleportation. Williams is on board as Rahne Sinclair, a.k.a. Wolfsbane, who can turn into a wolf. Rosario Dawson is in talks to play Dr. Cecilia Reyes.

Simon Kinberg and Karen Rosenfelt are producing. Fox announced last month that it was dating three Marvel movies for 2018 — “New Mutants” for April 13, “Deadpool 2” for June 1, and “Dark Phoenix” for Nov. 2.

Heaton plays Jonathan Bryers on Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” The Sam Guthrie character is also known as Cannonball, who’s invulnerable when he’s in the air.

Heaton’s feature film credits include the thriller “Shut In” with Naomi Watts and “As You Are.” Heaton is repped by Gersh.