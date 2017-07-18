‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Star Storm Reid Joins David Oyelowo in Blumhouse Thriller ‘Only You’

“A Wrinkle in Time” star Storm Reid has come on board Blumhouse Productions’ thriller “Only You” opposite David Oyelowo.

Production began Monday in Los Angeles. Jacob Estes is directing from his own script, in which a police officer’s family is killed. Reid will portray the niece of Oyelowo’s policeman character.

Jason Blum is producing. Oyelowo is executive producing with Jay Martin and Blumhouse’s Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno.

Reid portrays Meg Murry in “A Wrinkle in Time,” directed by Ava DuVernay as an adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s children’s book about a young girl who has been traumatized by the disappearance of her father and finds herself on a space journey with her brother to find him. Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling also star in “A Wrinkle in Time,” which opens March 9.

Blumhouse specializes in low-cost horror films such as the franchises for “Paranormal Activity,” “Insidious,” “The Purge,” and “Sinister,” along with this year’s “Split” and “Get Out.” Blumhouse also produced “Whiplash” and has a 10-year first-look deal at Universal.

Reid made her feature film debut in “12 Years a Slave.” She also appeared in the science-fiction drama “Sleight.” Reid is repped by the Savage Agency, Management 360, and Felker Toczek.

