Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Post’ to Open Palm Springs Film Festival

Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” has been selected as the opening night film for the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 4.

“The Post,” starring Tom Hanks as Ben Bradlee and Meryl Streep as Katherine Graham, will receive a limited release from Fox on Dec. 22 and go into wide release on Jan. 12. The National Board of Review has named “The Post” as the best film of 2017 with Hanks and Streep taking the top acting awards.

“The Post” centers on the legal battle faced by The Washington Post over publication of the Pentagon Papers, which provided previously undisclosed details over the involvement of the U.S. government in the Vietnam War The cast includes Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford and Zach Woods.

The festival will close with “The Last Movie Star,” directed by Adam Rifkin, on Jan. 14. Burt Reynolds stars as an aging screen icon who gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville. Ariel Winter, Chevy Chase, Clark Duke and Ellar Coltrane also star.

The festival will screen 180 films from 77 countries, including four world premieres for “Beyond the Opposite Sex”; “Cover Versions,” starring Katie Cassidy, Drake Bell, Austin Swift, Jerry Trainor and Debby Ryan; “Nostalgia” with John Hamm, Catherine Keener, Ellen Burstyn, Bruce Dern, Amber Tamblyn, Nick Offerman and Patton Oswalt; and “On Borrowed Time,” a United Arab Emirates projected directed by Yasir Al Yasiri.