Steve Wozniak to Speak at Tokyo Comic-Con in December

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, one of the driving forces behind the establishment of Comic-con in Japan last year, is scheduled to speak at the second Tokyo Comic Convention in December.

Last year’s event drew more than 35,000 people. Organizers expect a bigger turnout this year.

Wozniak teamed up with Stan Lee to start up Comic-Con in Japan, in order to help the festival go global. Lee attended last year’s Tokyo conference, along with Jeremy Renner (”Avengers”), Billy Boyd (“Lord of the Rings”), Matthew Lewis (“Harry Potter”), Lance Henriksen (“Aliens”), and Daniel Logan (“Star Wars: Attack of the Clones”).

This year’s event is expected to feature state-of-the-art gaming experiences and screenings. It will be held at the Makuhari Messe convention center from Dec. 1 to 3.

