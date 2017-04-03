Christian Convery has been cast to play Steve Carell’s youngest son and Timothee Chalamet’s brother in “Beautiful Boy.”

The Amazon Studios drama is being produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B banner. “Beautiful Boy” is based on David Sheff’s book “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction,” as well as Nic Sheff’s “Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines,” about Sheff’s drug addiction and its impact on his family.

Chalamet portrays Nic Sheff, while Convery plays Jasper Sheff, a happy seven-year-old who must deal with the serious effects drug addiction has on an older brother whom he adores. Chalamet starred in Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and will be released later this year by Sony Classics.

Variety reported in 2015 that Felix van Groeningen (“The Broken Circle Breakdown”) was initially attached to direct the movie. Cameron Crowe later came on board, but the filmmaker subsequently left the project to direct “Aloha.”

Van Groeningen directs the screenplay that he co-wrote with Luke Davies (“Lion”). Other cast members include Maura Tierney, Timothy Hutton, Amy Ryan, and Kaitlyn Dever. Filming began last week in Los Angeles.

Convery starred in the television movie “My Christmas Dream,” and in episodes of “Supernatural,” “Lucifer,” and “Legion.”

Convery is repped by Innovative Artists and Premiere Talent Management.