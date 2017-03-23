Steve Carell, Amy Schumer, and Nicole Kidman will star in the independent dramedy “She Came to Me.”

Schumer just exited the “Barbie” movie to make room in her schedule for this film.

Rebecca Miller is directing from her own script. “She Came to Me” will be produced under Miller and Damon Cardasis’ banner Round Films, alongside Odd Lot Entertainment’s Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane, with Melissa Rucker overseeing for Odd Lot.

The script covers two intertwining love stories, set in the world of contemporary opera and tug boats.

Miller’s credits as a director-writer include “Maggie’s Plan,” “Angela,” “The Ballad of Jack and Rose,” and “The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.” She is the daughter of photographer Inge Morath and playwright Arthur Miller.

Carell will be seen next opposite Emma Stone in “Battle of the Sexes.” Schumer is starring with Goldie Hawn in the upcoming mother-daughter comedy “Snatched.” Kidman is toplining HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and received a best supporting actress Academy Award nomination for her role in “Lion.”

Odd Lot co-produced and co-financed “Hell or High Water,” which received four Oscar nominations, including best picture. Round Films produced “Maggie’s Plan” and the upcoming “Saturday Church,” written and directed by Cardasis, which will premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Miller and Kidman are repped by CAA. Carell is repped by WME and Steve Sauer of Media Four Management. Schumer is repped by UTA and Carrie Byalick of B Company.