“This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown is officially on board 20th Century Fox’s “The Predator,” a reboot of the alien action franchise that launched in 1987.

The news that Brown was in talks for the role broke last month. However, the actor’s reps confirm to Variety that the deal has now closed.

Brown joins previously announced stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jacob Tremblay. Holbrook, who replaced Benicio del Toro in October, will be playing a soldier, while Rhodes and Key will play ex-marines, and Munn will portray a scientist.

Shane Black is directing from a script by himself and Fred Dekker. John Davis, Joel Silver, and Lawrence Gordon, who produced the original, are returning to produce the latest installment. Plot details have largely been kept under wraps.

Brown has certainly had a moment over the past year, particularly on TV. He scored an Emmy for his portrayal of Christopher Darden on the much-lauded FX anthology “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” and followed that up with “This Is Us,” which has become a hit for NBC.

He’s also recently joined Marvel’s highly anticipated “Black Panther,” opposite Chadwick Boseman.

“The Predator” is set to hit theaters on Feb. 9, 2018.