Sterling K. Brown, Charlie Day, Jenny Slate Join Jodie Foster’s ‘Hotel Artemis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sterling K. Brown, Charlie Day, Jenny Slate have joined Jodie Foster in Drew Pearce’s “Hotel Artemis.”

Jeff Goldblum has also joined the cast. Simon and Stephen Cornwell are producing for The Ink Factory, which will also finance. Pearce, whose writing credits include “Iron Man 3” and “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation,” will direct from his own script. The logline is under wraps.

Adam Siegel and Marc Platt are producing for Marc Platt Productions. Pearce will executive produce through his Point of No Return production banner.

WME Global is handling U.S. rights. Lionsgate launched international sales on The Ink Factory-financed and produced action thriller in Berlin in February.

Brown won an Emmy for his performance in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and has also received critical acclaim for the NBC drama hit, “This Is Us.” He recently wrapped production on Marvel Studios’ much-anticipated “Black Panther” and can next be seen in “Marshall” which Open Road will be releasing this fall. He’s currently in production on Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Predator.”

Best known for his role as Charlie Kelly on FX’s hit comedy series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Day most recently starred in “Fist Fight” for Warner Bros. and John Krasinski’s “The Holland” for Sony Pictures Classics.

Slate can next be seen in “Landline” and she stars opposite Zachary Quinto and Jon Hamm in “Aardvark” which premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival and opposite Jack Black in “Polka King” premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Goldblum can be seen next on “Thor: Ragnarok” and in production on the untitled “Jurassic World” sequel for Universal Pictures.

Brown is represented by JWS management and Innovative. Day is represented by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment, Slate by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Goldblum by ICM Partners and Industry Entertainment.