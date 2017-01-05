Sterling K. Brown, who was recently nominated for a Golden Globe and SAG Award for his work on the NBC drama “This is Us,” has joined the cast of Marvel’s “Black Panther” starring Chadwick Boseman.

Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira are also on board. “Creed” helmer Ryan Coogler will direct.

Boseman will play T’Challa, the prince of the African nation of Wakanda, who must take over the throne after his father’s murder. Marvel unveiled the character in “Captain America: Civil War” in May and his standalone film hits theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

Brown will play N’Jobu, a figure from T’Challa’s past. Joe Robert Cole is co-penning the script with Coogler. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is producing the movie.

The film will mark Brown’s first major film role following his several recent success on TV. Along with “This Is Us,” which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, he won an Emmy last year for his role in the limited series “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.”

He is repped by Innovative Artists and JWS Management.