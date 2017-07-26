Poll: What’s Your Favorite Stephen King Adaptation?

For the past several decades, Stephen King has remained prolific, churning out hit novel after hit novel — and Hollywood can thank him for that.

More than 50 projects have been made based on King’s work, and there’s still plenty more to come. In fact, just in 2017, the author has three projects based on his work hitting screens. Next up, he has “Mr. Mercedes” premiering on Audience network, and “The Dark Tower,” starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, hitting theaters on Aug. 4.

Also coming up this year: the highly anticipated adaptation of “It,” bowing on Sept. 8. It’s the latest adaptation of “It,” one of his most popular books. It also inspired a minseries in 1990.

With that in mind, let’s look back at some of the most famous King properties. While the author himself famously isn’t a fan, “The Shining,” starring Jack Nicholson, remains one of the most widely acclaimed of his adaptations, along with “Misery,” which won Kathy Bates an Oscar; “Carrie,” the 1976 (and 2013) movie based on his first novel; “The Shawshank Redemption,” inspired by one of his short stories; and many more.

While we couldn’t list all of the adaptations of King’s work in the poll, vote on some of the most famous below.