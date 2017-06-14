Stephen Baldwin, David Lee Smith to Star in Faith-Based Drama ‘A Walk With Grace’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Stephen Baldwin, David Lee Smith, Jason London and Ashley Bratcher are starring in the faith-based drama “A Walk With Grace.”

Principal photography has begun in Lima, Ohio, with Nick Kellis directing from his own script. Lance Paul is producing and April Kennedy is executive producing. Production companies are Paul’s Ginger Knight Entertainment and Kellis’ new Flyover State Productions.

“A Walk with Grace” also stars Yorke Fryer, Mishka Calderon, Ian Grey, Joe Estevez, Austin St. John and Nicole Dambro.

Smith portrays a Los Angeles exec who must return to Ohio after his mother dies and face the daunting task of signing away his family’s factory to Baldwin’s character. He must confront a labor-strike led by his high school wrestling buddies and a legal battle over the impending sale of the factory, brought on by his high school sweetheart, played by Bratcher. Forced to search his soul and embrace his broken past, he just might reconnect with his faith, and fall back in love.

Baldwin’s credits include “The Usual Suspect” and “The Long Riders.” Smith starred in “Fight Club,” “Zodiac” and “A Walk to Remember.” London starred in “Dazed and Confused.”

Paul’s credits include serving as a storyboard artist on “The Secret Life of Pets” and executive producing the horror-thriller “Crepitus.”

