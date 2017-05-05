Stella Artois to Fund $100,000 in Grants for Women Filmmakers

Now in its 32nd year, the Women In Film Finishing Fund — an annual programming endeavor sponsored by the parent non-profit, Women In Film — is now accepting applications for its coveted grant program.

The Women In Film Finishing Fund will award eight to 12 grants in cash and in-kind services to films by and/or about women across a wide range of genres and formats, including: documentary, fiction, animated and/or experimental films, shorts or feature length.

And, this year, the fund will have the means to award grant recipients with $100,000 more than anticipated. Stella Artois recently announced that it will provide four individual grants of $25,000 each for fiction and documentary films that inspire social change, with particular consideration given to those films whose central theme involves water — a nod to the brand’s commitment to shedding light on the global water crisis.

“Stella Artois’ recognition of women filmmakers through this grant program signals the brand’s commitment to both social action and gender equality,” said WIF Executive Director Kirsten Schaffer. “We are thrilled to be in partnership with Stella Artois in empowering the next generation of films made by and about women.”

The Finishing Fund has developed a robust track record of selecting films for completion that have continued on to win major awards, including: Grace Lee’s “American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs,” Cynthia Wade’s “Freeheld,” Freida Mock’s “Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision,” Esther Robinson’s “A Walk Into The Sea: Danny Williams and the Warhol Factory,” Maryan Keshavarz’s “Circumstance,” and Khadija Alsalami’s “I Am Nojoon, Age 10 and Divorced.”

Applicants do not have to be Women In Film members to apply for a grant, and WIF encourages international applications. The Women In Film Finishing Fund will be accepting applications through June 30. Grant recipients will be announced in November.

