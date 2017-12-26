You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Speeds to $800 Million at Worldwide Box Office

CREDIT: Disney

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will cross $800 million at the worldwide box office on Tuesday after less than two weeks of release.

“The Last Jedi” took in $27.5 million on Christmas Day on Monday at 4,232 North American locations to lift its 11-day domestic total to $396.5 million — already the 28th-highest of all time. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” tops the domestic list with $936.7 million and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is in seventh place with $532.2 million.

The tentpole’s international take totaled $14.8 million on Monday. Several territories were mostly closed for Christmas, such as in the U.K., Australia, and Russia. The U.K. is the top international market with $67.9 million, followed by Germany with $42.6 million, France with $31.1 million, Japan with $29.6 million, and Australia with $27.2 million. It will open in China on Jan. 5.

With $791.6 million worldwide at the end of Christmas, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” already ranks as the 71st-highest worldwide grosser of all time, $1.3 million behind 1982’s “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is third on the list behind “Avatar” and “Titanic” with $2.06 billion. Last year’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is 20th at $1.06 billion.

Moviegoing should be strong for the rest of 2017 since many patrons are on vacation. Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” has provided the most competition to “The Last Jedi” since it opened on Dec. 20. The action-comedy has totaled $72 million domestically and took in another $49.5 million from 54 international markets during the Friday-Sunday period.

