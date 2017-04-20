“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” brought the force to social media last week.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s tentpole has generated 892,000 new conversations and more than 1.5 million total conversations — more than four times more than the second most talked about movie, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service. The studio released the trailer following its debut at the “Star Wars Celebration” in Orlando.

Several stars made surprise appearances at the event, including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and new cast member, Kelly Marie Tran. “The Last Jedi,” which opens on Dec. 15, follows up where 2015’s cultural and box office titan “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” left off.

Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” showed significant traction on social media last week with more than 65,300 new conversations, pulling its total to 316,000, thanks to a teaser trailer and poster released on April 10.

Cate Blanchett’s supervillainess Hela made her deadly debut in the trailer along with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. “Thor: Ragnarok” is a sequel to 2011’s “Thor” and 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World.” The film — opening on Nov. 3 — is directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay by Eric Pearson, and stars Chris Hemsworth.

Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” generated 18,500 new conversations last week in the wake of airing a behind-the-scenes clip on April 14 on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The sequel is launching on May 5 amid massive expectations.

Paramount’s “Transformers: The Last Night” produced nearly 17,000 new conversations after releasing a full trailer on April 12. The fifth “Transformers,” which stars Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins, hits theaters on June 23.

Focus Features’ “Atomic Blonde,” starring Charlize Theron, generated close to 12,000 new conversations last week as the company released a teaser and full trailer on April 10. “Atomic Blonde,” formerly called “The Coldest City,” debuts on July 28.