Watch the New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Behind-the-Scenes Teaser From Disney

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is one step closer to entering our galaxy. The eighth “Star Wars” movie got a brand new teaser on Saturday during Disney’s D23 expo.

“The Last Jedi” follows up where 2015’s cultural and box office titan “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” left off. Rian Johnson wrote and directed the movie starring Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis. New stars include Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Saturday’s teaser offers a behind-the-scenes look at episode VIII, complete with action shots, outtakes, and even some new characters.

Disney launched the first teaser trailer for “The Last Jedi” during Star Wars Celebration in April. That’s when the movie’s official title was revealed, as was Hamill’s bulked up role in the highly-anticipated film. “I only know one truth,” said Hamill’s Luke in the first teaser. “It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

The film also stars Carrie Fisher, who died in late 2016. Fisher had wrapped shooting “The Last Jedi” before her death, and Lucasfilm said there are “no plans” to digitally recreate her in future films.

Hamill remembered his co-star, Fisher, during Friday’s Disney Legends ceremony — both were honorees. “If she were here, she would have flipped me the bird at least twice already,” he joked.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 15. The behind-the-scenes teaser can be seen above.