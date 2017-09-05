‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Tops Social Media Buzz With New Set Images

Three months before its release, Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” easily topped social media buzz last week with 78,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

The activity was spurred by the studio releasing new set images on Aug. 28 and a feature interview with Mark Hamill two days later. “The Last Jedi” has generated 2.49 million cumulative conversations.

The movie, directed by Rian Johnson, picks up the story from 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” It’s expected to dominate year-end moviegoing following its Dec. 15 opening.

New Line’s horror-thriller “It” generated 52,000 new conversations last week ahead of its Sept. 8 opening to lift its cumulative conversations total to 477,000. Based on the Stephen King novel, “It” is expected to attend the late-summer drought at the box office with a North American launch of at least $60 million.

Lionsgate’s “American Assassin” produced 25,000 new conversations ahead of its Sept. 25 premiere. The CIA thriller stars Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, and Taylor Kitsch.

Sony-Warner Bros.’ science-fiction sequel “Blade Runner 2049” generated 20,000 new conversations last week, spurred partly by the Aug. 29 release of a six-minute prequel that’s set in 2036.

“Blade Runner 2049,” due out Oct. 6, stars Ryan Gosling with Harrison Ford reprising his Rick Deckard role from the 1982 original. The movie has generated more than 382,000 new conversations.

Fox’s sequel “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” generated nearly 16,000 new conversations last week. The spy comedy film, which opens Sept. 22, stars Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges.