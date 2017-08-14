‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Leads Social Media Buzz With New Details

Disney-LucasFilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” easily topped social media buzz last week with 77,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

The activity was spurred by the studio unveiling new toys and merchandise last week along with several cast interviews and an Entertainment Weekly feature. Star John Boyega spoke about the film in an interview on Aug. 3.

The movie, which opens Dec. 15, has already generated 2.37 million new social media conversations.

Fox’s “Deadpool 2” generated 30,000 new conversations last week as Ryan Reynolds released images of Josh Brolin as Cable on Aug. 7 and “Atlanta” breakout Zazie Beetz as Domino in the sequel. “Deadpool 2” will open on June 1.

Paramount’s Jennifer Lawrence drama “Mother!” generated 29,000 new conversations following the release of the first trailer on Aug. 8, in which Lawrence appears obsessed with a brick wall, which is at one point dripping with blood. “Mother!” has a planned release date of Sept. 15 and is set to have its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, in addition to competing at the Venice Film Festival.

Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” produced 18,000 new conversations last week as the studio released new set images on Aug. 7 and posters on Aug. 9-10. The tentpole has now generated more than 830,000 new conversations and is scheduled for release on Nov. 3.

“Hunt for the Wilderpeople” helmer Taika Waititi directed the third standalone Thor movie, which stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, and Anthony Hopkins.

Warner Bros.’ “Justice League” generated 16,700 conversations last week as the studio released an image of Henry Cavill’s Superman on Aug. 8 and concept art on Aug. 10. The superhero tentpole opens Nov. 17.