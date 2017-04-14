“Star Wars” fans were introduced to a major new character Friday: Rose.

The newcomer, portrayed by actress Kelly Marie Tran, was introduced at the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” panel at the “Star Wars” Celebration event in Orlando, Fla.

“[She] has the biggest new part in the movie and ironically is played by the smallest actor,” director Rian Johnson said while introducing the actress.

“She’s part of the Resistance, and she works in maintenance. I can’t wait for you to meet her,” said Tran, an Asian American comedian known for her digital shorts.

“She’s not a soldier,” Johnson explained. “She’s not looking to be a hero, and she gets pulled a very big way into an adventure in this movie with Finn [John Boyega].”

Judging by the prolonged hug she had with Mark Hamill, Rose and Luke Skywalker may share screen time as well.

Tran was a fan of the space saga before landing the role. She had to keep the role secret from her family.

“They didn’t know for four months,” Tran explained. “I told them I was doing an indie movie in Canada. At one point, I actually got some maple syrup so I could bring it back to them so they actually thought I was in Canada.”

It’s unclear if Tran’s humor will be reflected in character, but Johnson said he was really excited about her addition to the cast.

“She’s pretty rad,” Johnson added.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens December 15, 2017.