‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ First Reactions: ‘Jam-Packed,’ ‘Exciting’

The much-anticipated latest installment of the Star Wars franchise, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” premiered in Los Angeles Saturday night, and attendees were thrilled with the Rian Johnson-directed movie.
While full reviews are embargoed until 9 a.m. Tuesday, premiere moviegoers were eager to share their first impressions.
Check out some of the first reactions to the new film:
Jen Yamato of the L.A. Times said, “Representation matters.”
Jenna Busch, writer for LegionofLeia.com, wrote, “I’m in geek heaven!”
Germain Lussier, reporter for io9, said “Star Wars: The Last Jedi is everything.”
EW’s Anthony Breznican said “The Last Jedi will shatter you – and then make you whole again.”
Slashfilm’s Peter Sciretta reminded fans to stay away from spoilers.
Variety’s Kris Tapley said “a lot” happens in the film.
Vulture reporter Kyle Buchanan referenced Laura Dern’s appearance in the film.
The whole cast turned out for the premiere, with stars Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, and Gwendoline Christie all walking the red carpet. John Boyega also made it, despite some worry earlier in the day that he’d be snowed in, as he was flying from Atlanta while the east coast experiences a widespread storm.
Writer-director Johnson, producers Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman, EPs J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski, Jason McGatlin, and iconic composer John Williams also made appearances.