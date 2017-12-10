‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ First Reactions: ‘Jam-Packed,’ ‘Exciting’

The much-anticipated latest installment of the Star Wars franchise, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” premiered in Los Angeles Saturday night, and attendees were thrilled with the Rian Johnson-directed movie.

While full reviews are embargoed until 9 a.m. Tuesday, premiere moviegoers were eager to share their first impressions.

Check out some of the first reactions to the new film:

Jen Yamato of the L.A. Times said, “Representation matters.”

#StarWars: The Last Jedi is so beautifully human, populist, funny, and surprising. I cried when one POC heroine got her moment because films like these leave their mark on entire generations — and representation matters — jen yamato (@jenyamato) December 10, 2017

Jenna Busch, writer for LegionofLeia.com, wrote, “I’m in geek heaven!”

There aren’t enough words to express how much I LOVED #StarWars #TheLastJedi! It is mind-blowing! I’m in geek heaven! pic.twitter.com/unXfYMkIle — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 10, 2017

Germain Lussier, reporter for io9, said “Star Wars: The Last Jedi is everything.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is everything. Intense, funny, emotional, exciting. It’s jam-packed with absolutely jaw dropping moments and I loved it so, so much. I’m still shaking. pic.twitter.com/fHddWjo201 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 10, 2017

EW’s Anthony Breznican said “The Last Jedi will shatter you – and then make you whole again.”

Luke was right: "This is not going to go the way you think." #TheLastJedi will shatter you – and then make you whole again. pic.twitter.com/PJyYpH5loP — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

Slashfilm’s Peter Sciretta reminded fans to stay away from spoilers.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is so very different, exciting, surprising. So many emotions, so many amazing moments. Stay away from spoilers. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 10, 2017

Variety’s Kris Tapley said “a lot” happens in the film.

So a lot happens in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) December 10, 2017

Vulture reporter Kyle Buchanan referenced Laura Dern’s appearance in the film.

SPACE DERN — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 10, 2017

The whole cast turned out for the premiere, with stars Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, and Gwendoline Christie all walking the red carpet. John Boyega also made it, despite some worry earlier in the day that he’d be snowed in, as he was flying from Atlanta while the east coast experiences a widespread storm.

Writer-director Johnson, producers Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman, EPs J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski, Jason McGatlin, and iconic composer John Williams also made appearances.