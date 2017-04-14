The poster for the upcoming ninth live-action installment in the “Star Wars” franchise, “The Last Jedi,” was revealed on Friday at the “Star Wars Celebration” in Orlando.

The poster shows Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, holding up a blue lightsaber, channeling the original poster for “Star Wars: A New Hope,” in which Luke Skywalker strikes a similar pose. The poster also features the right and left sides of Mark Hamill and Adam Driver’s faces, respectively, superimposed to create one face, albeit slightly off-center. The entire poster is covered in a red wash, a color generally used to represent the dark side in the “Star Wars” universe.

The trailer for “The Last Jedi” was also released at the “Star Wars Celebration” during a panel dedicated to the movie, featuring Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and “Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson. Johnson revealed that the film is still in post-production, but they’re “very far along.”

The trailer also shows a new planet called Crait — the location of “an old rebel base that’s now abandoned,” according to Johnson.

At SWCO, Ridley made a surprise appearance and said she expects fans to look forward to hearing Luke Skywalker speak for the first time.

SWCO also saw the release of new teaser images, featuring Ridley as Rey, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, John Boyega as Finn, and Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Han Solo’s son and the newest enemy to the Resistance.

One picture shows a shadowy Rey standing on the shore of the island where we last saw her at the end of 2015’s “The Force Awakens.”

Finn is back, though he still seems to be recovering from the wounds he received from Kylo Ren at the end of “The Force Awakens.”

Poe, in classic Resistance orange, runs through a hallway as sparks fly and BB-8 spins alongside him.

Carrie Fisher’s General Leia Organa stands and stares at a 3D map of the galaxy floating over the table.

In another image, several fighters are engaged in a space battle as red and green blasts shoot through the air.

“The Last Jedi” picks up where the box office smash “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” left off in 2015. Johnson wrote and directed the movie starring Hamill, Driver, Ridley, Boyega, Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis. New stars include Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran.

“The Last Jedi” also stars Fisher, who died on Dec. 27, 2016. The actress had wrapped filming before her death.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will hit theaters on Dec. 15.