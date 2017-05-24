‘Star Wars’ New Images Include Touching Shot of Carrie Fisher, Billie Lourd

Vanity Fair released several new images for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” featuring Carrie Fisher with her daughter Billie Lourd, as well as several other characters, both new and old.

The Annie Leibovitz-shot stills show Fisher in costume as General Leia Organa with Lourd, who plays Lieutenant Kaydel Connix.

Laura Dern is also pictured with bubblegum-pink hair as Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, another newcomer to the series.

An action shot of Daisy Ridley as Rey shows her leaping across rocks while grasping a blue lightsaber, likely while on the remote island where she discovered the missing Luke Skywalker at the end of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Several other released photos spotlight the creators behind the film rather than the stars, including shots of costume designer Michael Kaplan surrounded by some of his creations, and creative supervisor Neal Scanlan, who brings the creatures of “Star Wars” to life.

Another black-and-white photo shows Fisher and Mark Hamill relaxing in costume with producer Kathleen Kennedy and writer-director Rian Johnson, along with Fisher’s dog Gary and Hamill’s daughter’s dog Millie.

Benicio Del Toro is also shown in his role as a shady new character who remains nameless in the film but is nicknamed “DJ” by the cast and crew. Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren is also featured with backup baddies Domhnall Gleeson and Gwendoline Christie, who play General Hux and Captain Phasma, respectively.

The stills were released as part of Vanity Fair’s cover story on the upcoming film.