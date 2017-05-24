‘Star Wars’ New Images Include Touching Shot of Carrie Fisher, Billie Lourd

Vanity Fair released several new images for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” featuring Carrie Fisher with her daughter Billie Lourd, as well as several other characters, both new and old.
The Annie Leibovitz-shot stills show Fisher in costume as General Leia Organa with Lourd, who plays Lieutenant Kaydel Connix.
Carrie Fisher’s death may leave #TheLastJedi unaffected, but it changes the course of the entire #StarWars universe. In Vanity Fair’s new cover story, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy recalls, “[Carrie] said, ‘I’d better be at the forefront of IX! Because Harrison was front and center on VII and Mark is front and center on VIII.’ She thought IX would be her movie. And it would have been.” #TheLastJedi cast opens up about their final experience working with Carrie Fisher at the link in bio. Photograph of Carrie Fisher and daughter Billie Lourd by Annie Leibovitz.
Laura Dern is also pictured with bubblegum-pink hair as Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, another newcomer to the series.
For writer-director @RianCJohnson, it was surprising how much leeway he was given to cook up the action of #TheLastJedi from scratch: “The pre-set was Episode VII, and that was kind of it.” Among his inventions for the latest #StarWars saga? A new world called Canto Bight (“a playground, basically, for rich assholes”) and three significant new characters—including Laura Dern’s Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo. Find out more about the latest adventure in the galaxy far, far away by reading Vanity Fair’s new cover story in full at the link in bio. Photograph by Annie Leibovitz.
An action shot of Daisy Ridley as Rey shows her leaping across rocks while grasping a blue lightsaber, likely while on the remote island where she discovered the missing Luke Skywalker at the end of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
"I started by writing the names of each of the characters and thinking, 'What's the hardest thing they could be faced with?'" #TheLastJedi writer-director @RianCJohnson spills the secrets of the upcoming installment of the @StarWars saga in Vanity Fair's latest issue. Featuring cast interviews, photos of never-before-seen characters, and a tribute to Carrie Fisher’s lasting legacy, the full cover story offers the ultimate sneak peek for #StarWars fans (link in bio). Photograph by Annie Leibovitz.
Several other released photos spotlight the creators behind the film rather than the stars, including shots of costume designer Michael Kaplan surrounded by some of his creations, and creative supervisor Neal Scanlan, who brings the creatures of “Star Wars” to life.
Another black-and-white photo shows Fisher and Mark Hamill relaxing in costume with producer Kathleen Kennedy and writer-director Rian Johnson, along with Fisher’s dog Gary and Hamill’s daughter’s dog Millie.
Benicio Del Toro is also shown in his role as a shady new character who remains nameless in the film but is nicknamed “DJ” by the cast and crew. Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren is also featured with backup baddies Domhnall Gleeson and Gwendoline Christie, who play General Hux and Captain Phasma, respectively.
The stills were released as part of Vanity Fair’s cover story on the upcoming film.