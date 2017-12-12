‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

Not so long ago and not so far away, J.J. Abrams awakened the sleeping giant of the “Star Wars” franchise with “The Force Awakens,” which was almost universally praised by critics. As the opening for “The Last Jedi” approaches, critics’ reviews are officially in and the consensus is that the series’ newest offering could be one of the best.

“The Last Jedi” is sitting at a 93% fresh rating on the popular review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and while most reviews laud its thrilling effects and emotional core, not everyone shared in the unbridled praise of the film. Variety‘s Peter Debruge wrote that while entertaining, “The Last Jedi” is “the longest and least essential chapter in the series” and that due to its inconsequential plotlines, “audiences could presumably skip this film and show up for Episode IX without experiencing the slightest confusion as to what happened in the interim.” CNN’s Brian Lowry wrote that despite reintegrating Luke Skywalker into the main action of the series, the film is a “significant letdown” in terms of its story.

See what the critics are saying before “The Last Jedi” lands in theaters on Dec. 15:

Variety‘s Peter Debruge:

“As it turns out, although “The Last Jedi” meets a relatively high standard for franchise filmmaking, Johnson’s effort is ultimately a disappointment. If anything, it demonstrates just how effective supervising producer Kathleen Kennedy and the forces that oversee this now Disney-owned property are at molding their individual directors’ visions into supporting a unified corporate aesthetic…It may sound like a backhanded compliment, but with so much on the line, Johnson deserves credit for not messing things up.”

CNN’s Brian Lowry:

“While ‘Force Awakens’ did an admirable job of engineering a baton pass by establishing the new cast (the other key members being John Boyega as Finn and Oscar Isaac as Poe), ‘Last Jedi’ bogs down in the middle and, the cooler parts notwithstanding, doesn’t rally enough at the finish to offset that. The flaws also invite second-guessing about Lucasfilm’s pre-release vote of confidence by anointing Johnson as the force behind a separate trilogy set in that far-away galaxy.”

The New York Times’s Manohla Dargis:

“Yes, the latest ‘Star Wars’ installment is here, and, lo, it is a satisfying, at times transporting entertainment. Remarkably, it has visual wit and a human touch, no small achievement for a seemingly indestructible machine that revved up 40 years ago and shows no signs of sputtering out (ever).”

Entertainment Weekly’s Chris Nashawaty:

“Despite the flabby mid-section of the film and its menagerie of new alien creatures that are a mixed bag, Johnson really delivers with the third and final act. The climactic last 45 minutes of the film is as thrilling and spectacular as anything Star Wars has ever given us….And again, the film ends on a note that feels…just…right.”

The Washington Posts’ Ann Hornaday:

“There’s no way for the latest trilogy of Star Wars films to capture the novelty and sheer exhilaration of the original films, but Johnson and producer J.J. Abrams understand the spirit and emotion of the thing. When the feelings come in ‘The Last Jedi,’ and they do come, they’re deep and they’re real. Go ahead and try to watch the penultimate scene without crying, or pretending not to. And may the Force be with you.”

NPR’s Glen Weldon:

“‘The Last Jedi’ is fun and fast, rollicking and suspenseful. It supplies us with all the things we expect — nay, demand — in a Star Wars movie, and manages to surprise us by revealing that this fictional universe, in which we’ve already clocked so many hours, can still surprise us.”