New footage from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” debuted at Disney’s annual shareholders meeting in Denver, more than nine months before the ninth “Star Wars” movie hits theaters.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the footage, shown Wednesday morning, included Mark Hamill’s Luke asking Daisy Ridley’s Rey, “Who are you?” Ridley responded by skillfully swinging her lightsaber.

Other characters shown include Chewbacca, General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Finn (John Boyega). The shareholders also saw footage of a damaged X-Wing flying through a larger ship, along with a variety of mountain, desert, and forest landscapes.

Rian Johnson directs the film, which includes “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” cast members Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis. New stars include Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran.

The movie is produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman, and executive produced by “The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. Disney revealed the film’s title in late January.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens on Dec. 15.

