‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Dominates Social Media Buzz Yet Again

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Dunkirk” dominated social media buzz with a respective 221,000 and 215,000 new conversations last week, according to media-measurement firm ComScore and its PreAct service.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “The Last Jedi” released new official posters and behind the scenes video, and held a panel discussion with director Rian Johnson at D23 on July 15. The film opens Dec. 15 as the second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” with Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o and Domhnall Gleeson in returning roles.

“The Last Jedi” has already generated 2.17 million new conversations

“Dunkirk” is opening July 21 amid stellar reviews. Warner Bros. confirmed on July 5 that it will have a wide 70mm release into 125 theaters — the widest release in the format in 25 years, a testament to director Nolan’s influence and the widespread confidence in the superiority of the experience of such screenings.

“Dunkirk has now generated 1.34 million new conversations. “Dunkirk” centers on the 1940 evacuation of more than 300,000 Allied troops who were pinned down by the Nazis on a beach in northern France. The film stars Harry Styles, Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy.

Disney movies took the next three spots in the chart, thanks to D23 presentations in Anaheim, Calif. Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” produced 135,500 new conversations last week after the studio showed new footage and held a panel at D23 on July 15, and director Joe Russo promised an upcoming teaser trailer. “Avengers: Infinity War” opens May 18.

“The Incredibles 2” produced 81,00o new conversations in the wake of Disney debuting a teaser trailer and the opening scene with a panel at D23 on July 14. The Pixar sequel opens June 18, 2018.

Ava DuVernays’ time-travel fantasy “A Wrinkle in Time” generated 57,000 new conversations after Disney debuted a teaser trailer followed by a cast panel at D23 on July 15. The movie opens March 9 and stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Zach Galifianakis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Mindy Kaling.