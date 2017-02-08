The plot of the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is one of most tightly kept secrets in Hollywood.

But that hasn’t stopped “Star Wars” superfan Josh Gad from grilling (on camera) his “Murder on the Orient Express” costar Daisy Ridley about the plot details. (Ridley plays one of the main protagonists, Rey, in the new “Star Wars” films).

Gad’s first attempt to extract information Episode VIII began two weeks ago. He invited Ridley into his trailer.

“Who are the last Jedi,” Gad asked, referring to the film’s title.

“We’re not doing this,” a flustered Ridley responded. “I can’t ask you about ‘Frozen 2’,” she added, referencing the upcoming sequel to Disney’s 2013 hit in which Gad voices Olaf.

Last week, Gad invited Ridley over again, under the guise or rehearsing lines for “Orient Express.” She quickly realized that it was another attempt by him to get her to talk about “The Last Jedi,” and stormed out.

On Wednesday morning, Gad posted a third video.

Ridley, expecting another ambush, said right off the bat, “Josh, I’m not answering any of your ‘Star Wars’ questions.”

Gad replied, “No. No, Daisy you’re not. You’re answering her ‘Star Wars’ questions,” pointing to Dame Judi Dench.

“Are you being tested for midichlorians,” Dench asked, referring to the cells that Jedis have an abundance of. Ridley stays silent.

“Is Snoke Palpatine?” Dench pressed on. More silence.

“What’s the deal with Reylo,” a nod to the fictional “shipping” between Ridley’s character Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren. No response.

“Why don’t you answer my damn questions?” Watch Ridley’s response below:

“Murder on the Orient Express” opens November 22, 2017 while “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens three weeks later on December 15, 2017.