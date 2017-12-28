Box Office: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Facing Threat From ‘Jumanji’

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” are dominating the North American box office as 2017 draws to a close.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” took in $21.5 million at 4,232 sites on Wednesday while “Jumanji” made $15.2 million at 3,765 locations. “The Last Jedi” has a 13-day domestic total of $444.9 million, making it the 14th highest-grossing film of all time. It’s $3.4 million behind 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises” for the 13th spot and trails Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” by only $60 million for the title of top 2017 movie.

“The Last Jedi’s” international total rose by $27.6 million on Wednesday to $446.9 million, pushing the worldwide total to $891.8 million — where it trails 2005’s “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” for the 45th slot. It’s poised to become the 32nd film to hit the $1 billion mark, probably by New Year’s Eve.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” has been by far the strongest counter-programming play to “The Last Jedi” since it opened on Dec. 20. The action comedy has an eight-day domestic total of $104.25 million. “Jumanji” also debuted solidly over the weekend with $49.5 million in 53 international markets, finishing ahead of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in 28 territories.

“Jumanji,” a sequel to the 1995 hit, is launching amid solid reviews, with an 78% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black.

Universal’s “Pitch Perfect 3” has been leading the rest of the pack with $33.9 million at 3,447 domestic venues in its first five days. Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” has followed in fourth place with $24.1 million at 3,006 locations in its first week. Fox’s animated “Ferdinand” has been in fifth on the daily domestic charts this week and has hit $33 million in its first 12 days.

Ridley Scott’s thriller “All the Money in the World” made $1.4 million on Wednesday from 2,068 North American locations for a three-day total of $5.8 million. Sony is releasing the thriller after Scott revamped the film in just six weeks, completely cutting star Kevin Spacey from the movie following sexual harassment and assault allegations waged against the actor. Christopher Plummer replaced Spacey as J. Paul Getty in the story of the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III.