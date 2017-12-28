You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Facing Threat From ‘Jumanji’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” are dominating the North American box office as 2017 draws to a close.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi” took in $21.5 million at 4,232 sites on Wednesday while “Jumanji” made $15.2 million at 3,765 locations. “The Last Jedi” has a 13-day domestic total of $444.9 million, making it the 14th highest-grossing film of all time. It’s $3.4 million behind 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises” for the 13th spot and trails Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” by only $60 million for the title of top 2017 movie.

“The Last Jedi’s” international total rose by $27.6 million on Wednesday to $446.9 million, pushing the worldwide total to $891.8 million — where it trails 2005’s “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” for the 45th slot. It’s poised to become the 32nd film to hit the $1 billion mark, probably by New Year’s Eve.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” has been by far the strongest counter-programming play to “The Last Jedi” since it opened on Dec. 20. The action comedy has an eight-day domestic total of $104.25 million. “Jumanji” also debuted solidly over the weekend with $49.5 million in 53 international markets, finishing ahead of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in 28 territories.

Related

“Jumanji,” a sequel to the 1995 hit, is launching amid solid reviews, with an 78% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black.

Universal’s “Pitch Perfect 3” has been leading the rest of the pack with $33.9 million at 3,447 domestic venues in its first five days. Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” has followed in fourth place with $24.1 million at 3,006 locations in its first week. Fox’s animated “Ferdinand” has been in fifth on the daily domestic charts this week and has hit $33 million in its first 12 days.

Ridley Scott’s thriller “All the Money in the World” made $1.4 million on Wednesday from 2,068 North American locations for a three-day total of $5.8 million. Sony is releasing the thriller after Scott revamped the film in just six weeks, completely cutting star Kevin Spacey from the movie following sexual harassment and assault allegations waged against the actor. Christopher Plummer replaced Spacey as J. Paul Getty in the story of the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III.

More Film

  • Celebrity Movie Deaths 2017: Bill Paxton,

    In Memoriam: Movie Stars We Lost in 2017

    Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” are dominating the North American box office as 2017 draws to a close. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” took in $21.5 million at 4,232 sites on Wednesday while “Jumanji” made $15.2 million at 3,765 locations. “The Last Jedi” has a 13-day domestic […]

  • Playback Podcast: Ridley Scott on 'All

    Playback: Ridley Scott on 'All the Money in the World' and Never Slowing Down

    Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” are dominating the North American box office as 2017 draws to a close. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” took in $21.5 million at 4,232 sites on Wednesday while “Jumanji” made $15.2 million at 3,765 locations. “The Last Jedi” has a 13-day domestic […]

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Box Office: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Facing Threat From 'Jumanji'

    Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” are dominating the North American box office as 2017 draws to a close. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” took in $21.5 million at 4,232 sites on Wednesday while “Jumanji” made $15.2 million at 3,765 locations. “The Last Jedi” has a 13-day domestic […]

  • The Killing of a Sacred Deer

    The 13 Most Underrated Movies of 2017

    Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” are dominating the North American box office as 2017 draws to a close. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” took in $21.5 million at 4,232 sites on Wednesday while “Jumanji” made $15.2 million at 3,765 locations. “The Last Jedi” has a 13-day domestic […]

  • Alicia Vikander

    2018 Golden Globe Presenters Include Emma Watson and Seth Rogen

    Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” are dominating the North American box office as 2017 draws to a close. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” took in $21.5 million at 4,232 sites on Wednesday while “Jumanji” made $15.2 million at 3,765 locations. “The Last Jedi” has a 13-day domestic […]

  • In the Name of People

    Growing Chinese Online Literature Market Leads to Film, TV, Game Adaptation Boom

    Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” are dominating the North American box office as 2017 draws to a close. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” took in $21.5 million at 4,232 sites on Wednesday while “Jumanji” made $15.2 million at 3,765 locations. “The Last Jedi” has a 13-day domestic […]

  • Italian Box Office Drops 12.5% in

    Italian Box Office Drops 12.5% in 2017; Local Movies Suffer, While Hollywood Stays Strong

    Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” are dominating the North American box office as 2017 draws to a close. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” took in $21.5 million at 4,232 sites on Wednesday while “Jumanji” made $15.2 million at 3,765 locations. “The Last Jedi” has a 13-day domestic […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad