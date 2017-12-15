‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Rockets to $60.8 Million in Early International Openings

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has launched internationally with a powerful $60.8 million in 48 markets in its first two days.

The Disney-Lucasfilm tentpole began its international run on Dec 13 in 14 markets, followed by an additional 34 territories on Dec. 14, opening in first place in all except for Turkey and South Korea.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” generated the second-largest debut day of all time in Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Finland, Netherlands, Sweden, and Iceland — behind only 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in each case. The movie was the third-biggest opening day for the U.K. and Norway.

It was also the top 2017 opening day in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.K.Disney said “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is 63% ahead of last year’s spinoff, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and 25% behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in international markets so far.

Along with the U.S. launch on Friday, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens in most other international markets, including Japan and Spain. China opens on Jan 5.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” took in $1.13 billion internationally and “Rogue One” grossed $523 million outside the United States.

“The Last Jedi” has also been pegged for a worldwide opening in the $425 million range — $200 million in North America and $225 million from the rest of the world. That would give “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” the fifth-biggest global debut of all. Universal’s “Fate of the Furious” set that record in April with $541 million, topping “The Force Awakens” by $12 million.