Box Office: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Casts Shadow Over Holiday Newcomers

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is heading for a stellar $110 million at 4,232 North American sites over the four-day Christmas weekend, early estimates showed on Friday.

Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is leading the rest of the pack with about $35 million at 3,765 locations for the four days, followed by Universal’s “Pitch Perfect 3” with $30 million at 3,447 venues. Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” is performing in line with expectations with $14 million at 3,006 theaters while early estimates for Paramount’s “Downsizing” vary from $7 million to $11 million on 2,668 screens. Warner Bros.-Alcon’s “Father Figures” isn’t much of a player with $5 million at 2,902 sites.

Fox’s awards contender “The Post” is showing plenty of pull in limited release with about $1 million at nine locations. The Tom Hanks-Meryl Streep journalism drama, directed by Steven Spielberg, goes wide on Jan. 12.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” should wind up with at least $400 million by the end of Monday at the domestic box office after making $296 million in its first week. Its projected 11-day total is 28% behind the all-time leader, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which earned $571 million in its first 11 days, and 21% ahead of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” reeled in $2 million on Dec. 8 in an Amazon Prime promotion, then nearly $15 million on Wednesday and Thursday. It is on track for topping the $50 million mark by the end of Monday. The action comedy, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, carries a $90 million estimated budget. It received an A- CinemaScore overall.

“Pitch Perfect 3” is slightly above forecasts following a $2.1 million launch on Thursday night. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, and Anna Camp reprise their roles. The film is overcoming a lack of critical support with a Rotten Tomatoes score at 28%. The sequel is directed by Trish Sie, and produced by Paul Brooks of Gold Circle Entertainment, and Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks of Brownstone Productions. Sources estimate the film cost about $45 million.

Hugh Jackman-starrer “The Greatest Showman” has grossed $4.6 million in its first two days since opening on Wednesday at 3,005 locations. It’s probably going to wind up with a six-day total of about $20 million, in line with recent forecasts. “Showman” has an $84 million budget.

Matt Damon’s comedy “Downsizing” launched quietly with $425,000 from Thursday previews at approximately 1,900 North American locations. Alexander Payne directed “Downsizing,” which carries an estimated $65 million budget. Reviews are mixed with a 52% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Warner Bros. is also releasing the Owen Wilson-Ed Helms comedy “Father Figures” as part of its output deal with Alcon. The story of twin brothers searching for their father — formerly called “Bastards” — is significantly underperforming forecasts for the Friday-Monday period of about $10 million. “Father Figures” has an estimated $25 million price tag.