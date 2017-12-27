Box Office: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ on Pace to Top $1 Billion by Year’s End

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has hauled $844.2 million worldwide in less than two weeks, earning $424 million in North America and $420.4 million internationally.

The Disney-Lucasfilm tentpole grossed $52.5 million worldwide on Tuesday, putting it on pace to top the $1 billion mark by year’s end — becoming the 32nd title ever to achieve the milestone. It’s currently the 61st-highest global grosser of all time, trailing Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” by $1.7 million.

Three movies joined the $1 billion club this year — Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” in 10th place with $1.26 billion, Universal’s “Fate of the Furious” in 11th place at $1.24 billion, and Universal’s “Despicable Me 3” in 24th place with $1.03 billion.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi” took in $28.3 million domestically on Tuesday, its 12th day of release. Two years ago, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” reeled in $29.5 million on its 12th day while “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” made $22.5 million on its 12th day.

Internationally, “The Last Jedi” grossed $24.2 million on Tuesday, up nearly $10 million from Christmas Day, when many territories were closed. The U.K. leads the way with $70.9 million, followed by Germany with $45.6 million, France with $34.6 million, and Japan with $30.7 million. The film opens Jan. 5 in China.

Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is runner-up in the U.S., taking in $17.1 million on Tuesday from 3,765 locations to lift its domestic total to $89.1 million after its first week. According to the studio, the under-25 audience gave the action-comedy an A CinemaScore, so it’s anticipating continued success thanks to positive reviews and word-of-mouth with families home for the holiday.

Ridley Scott’s thriller “All the Money in the World” made $1.8 million from 2,068 North American locations on Tuesday for a two-day total of $4.4 million.

Sony is releasing the thriller after Scott revamped the film in just six weeks, completely cutting star Kevin Spacey from the movie following sexual harassment and assault allegations waged against the actor. Christopher Plummer replaced Spacey as J. Paul Getty in the story of the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III.

