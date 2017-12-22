Box Office: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Soaring to $650 Million Worldwide

Dave McNary

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is set to cross the $650 million mark at the worldwide box office on Friday, with $610.5 million already grossed in its first week.

The tentpole took in $17.8 million domestically at 4,232 locations on Thursday, up 5% from Wednesday’s earnings. The North American total has hit $296.5 million in its first week — the second-highest domestic week of all time, topping “Jurassic World” by $300,000. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” set the record two years ago with a stunning $390.9 million in its first week in North America.

Thursday’s international gross totaled $18.9 million for a foreign haul of $314 million, led by the U.K. with $54.2 million, Germany with $32.3 million, France with $23.7 million, Australia with $22.7 million, and Japan with $20.9 million.

It’s worldwide total of $610.5 million is the 129th-highest of all time — $700,000 more than 2008’s “Mamma Mia!” and “Wall-E,” and $1.4 million less than 2004’s “The Passion of the Christ.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi” should continue to dominate the domestic box office with Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and Universal’s “Pitch Perfect 3” providing the most competition. “Jumanji,” which has taken in $14.9 million in its first two days from 3,765 locations since opening on Dec. 20, is on track for $45 million for the six-day holiday period, which includes Christmas Day.

“Pitch Perfect 3” opened with a solid $2.1 million at 2,600 North American sites on Thursday night and expands to 3,447 locations on Friday. It has been projected for a four-day launch in the $27 million to $29 million range.

