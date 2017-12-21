Box Office: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Set to Hit $600 Million Worldwide on Thursday

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” should hit the $600 million mark at the worldwide box office on Thursday, with $573.8 million already banked.

The tentpole took in $16.9 million domestically at 4,232 locations on Wednesday, down just 12% from Tuesday’s earnings. The North American total has hit $278.8 million in just six days.

Wednesday’s international gross totaled $20.3 million for a foreign haul of $295 million, led by the U.K. with $50.1 million, Germany with $29.8 million, France with $22.8 million, Australia with $21.3 million, and Japan with $19.6 million. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” began opening internationally on Dec. 13 and 14. It will debut in China on Jan. 5.

The worldwide total has already become the 145th-highest of all time — $2.8 million more than 2105’s “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “Wall-E,” and $700,000 less than 2006’s “Night at the Museum.”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opened with the second-largest North American launch ever in its first weekend with $220 million. It faced competition for the first time on Wednesday, with Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” off to a solid start with $7.2 million at 3,765 North American sites. The first numbers point to a six-day gross between $45 million and $55 million for the period that runs through Christmas Day.

Fox’s Hugh Jackman-starrer “The Greatest Showman” earned $2.5 million in its first day on Wednesday at 3,005 locations. That’s probably going to give “Showman” a six-day total of about $20 million, in line with recent forecasts.

Three more new comedy entries will show up at domestic multiplexes on Friday — Universal’s “Pitch Perfect 3,” Paramount’s “Downsizing,” and Warner Bros.-Alcon’s “Father Figures.” All three will begin preview showings on Thursday night.