‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Nears $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is inching closer to the $1 billion milestone, with worldwide grosses set to hit the mark before New Year’s Eve.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “The Last Jedi” earned $934.2 million worldwide after pulling in $42.1 million globally on Thursday to reach $464.6 million domestically in two weeks along with $469.6 internationally.

“The Last Jedi” is now the 11th highest-grossing domestic movie of all time — less than $10 million behind 1999’s “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.” On the worldwide chart, it’s now 43rd and only $200,000 behind 2009’s “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” took in $19.4 million at 4,232 sites Thursdau to top Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which has been “The Last Jedi’s” biggest competitor since it opened on Dec. 20. The action-comedy took in $15 million on Thursday from 3,765 North American locations, bringing the nine-day domestic total to $119.3 million.

Universal’s comedy “Pitch Perfect 3” is in third place and has topped $40 million in the U.S. in its first six days. Fox’s Hugh Jackman musical “The Greatest Showman” is in fourth and has totaled $28.7 million since it opened on Dec. 20, followed by the animated comedy “Ferdinand” with $37 million after 13 days, and Disney-Pixar’s “Coco” with $170 million in six weeks.

Matt Damon’s comedy-drama “Downsizing” came in seventh and has taken in $11.1 million in six days.

Sony’s “All the Money in the World,” the year’s last major wide release, earned $1.4 million from 2,074 locations on Thursday for a four-day domestic total of $7.2 million.

As of Dec. 27, the 2017 overall domestic box office had grossed $10.85 billion, down 2.6% from last year, according to comScore. The final total will be about $11.09 billion — down nearly $300 million from last year’s record-setting $11.38 billion, due mostly to a dismal summer box office.

“The final weekend of one of the most perplexing years in recent memory offers a treasure trove of great movies, despite a slight downturn in North American box office fortunes and thus a strong lead in to 2018 at the multiplex,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with comScore.

The worldwide box office total is expected to rise from 2016’s $38.8 billion, thanks to gains in China this year.