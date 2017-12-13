AMC Adding Late-Night Screenings for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

AMC will show “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at 2 a.m. Friday at a “significant” number of its Imax and Dolby Cinema locations due to customer demand.

Locations with the late shows include AMC Loews Lincoln Square on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, to AMC River Park Square in Spokane, Wash.

Scheduling 2 a.m. screenings is not unprecedented, but it is rare. AMC did so two years ago for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which went on to set an all-time domestic record.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “The Last Jedi” will start showing in North America at 6 p.m. Thursday. Additionally, several AMC locations will be showing the movie on a 24-hour schedule from Thursday night into Friday morning, including New York City locations AMC Empire 25, AMC Fresh Meadows and AMC Lincoln along with the AMC Southpoint 17 in Durham/Raleigh, NC.

AMC may add more locations to the 24-hour list due to its general policy that it will not end the night with a sold-out show.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is tracking to deliver about $425 million worldwide in its opening weekend. More than a dozen international markets opened Wednesday, led by France and Italy along with Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Indonesia, Philippines, and Taiwan. On Thursday, key markets include Germany, the U.K., Australia, Korea, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico.

The domestic launch will take place at about 4,175 theaters in the U.S./Canada including nearly 410 Imax screens, 640 premium large format, 3,600 3D locations, and 212 D-Box locations. The total will be slightly higher than last year’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which opened at 4,157 locations.

Domestic tracking for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has remained in the $200 million range since Nov. 22, when first tracking estimates emerged. If that figure holds, “The Last Jedi” would be the fourth-largest opening of all time after “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Jurassic World,” and “The Avengers.”

Fandango reported Tuesday that “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” had become its top advance ticket-seller of the year, topping previous record-holder “Beauty and the Beast.”