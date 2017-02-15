Covert Media has sold the Star Wars spoof “Star Worlds” to multiple markets at the Berlin Film Festival, a week after launching sales.

Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, whose credits include the Scary Movie franchise, “Epic Movie” and “Vampires Suck” are writing and directing the project, titled “Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue.” Covert Media’s CEO Paul Hanson (“District 9”) is producing the film alongside Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner (“True Memoirs of an International Assassin”).

The film is currently in pre-production targeting a fall shoot. The film is being fully financed and produced by Covert Media, which launched worldwide sales on the film in Berlin.

“Star Worlds” has been acquired by Constantin Film for Germany, Eagle Pictures for Italy, Tripictures for Spain, and Gussi for Latin America. Rights have also been sold to Eagle Films for the Middle East, Movie Cloud for Taiwan, PVR Pictures in India, Tanweer in Malaysia, and to Red Pictures for Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam.

“With their comedic take on the franchise’s most beloved characters both old school and new, ‘Star Worlds’ will leave no convention, cliché, or iconic moment untouched,” Covert said.

Executive producers on “Star Worlds” include Covert’s Elissa Friedman, Media Content Capital’s Sasha Shapiro and Anton Lessine and Broken Road’s Jeremy Stein.

Mel Brooks spoofed the first three “Star Wars” movies in 1987 with “Spaceballs,” which starred Brooks, Bill Pullman, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Daphne Zuniga and Dick Van Patten.