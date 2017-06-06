More Than 100 Items Stolen From World’s Largest Private ‘Star Wars’ Memorabilia Collection, Says Owner

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Carl Cunningham
Courtesy of ABC7 News

Over 120 pieces from the largest private collection of “Star Wars” memorabilia was stolen from its Bay Area owner.

“Star Wars” enthusiast Steve Sansweet blames a trusted friend for stealing the dozens of items — worth $200,000 — that went missing from his growing 40-year-old collection.

Police arrested his friend Carl Cunningham, after a Southern California dealer suspected Cunningham, a Georgia resident, was selling stolen goods.

“We were totally devastated that someone we considered part of the family, someone who stayed with us, someone we shared meals with would do something like that,” Sansweet told ABC7 News.

His entire collection contains about 400,000 items, including every action figure, a wind-up R2D2 worth $5,000, and a cardboard Death Star worth $1,000. Most items that went missing are from a vintage period between 1977 and 1986.

“It was a piece of the movie, bringing home a piece of the movie,” Sansweet said. “I didn’t mean to have the world’s largest collection, it just happened.”

Franchise star Mark Hamill suggested that Sansweet publish a list of the stolen items to prevent potential victims from buying it.

Sansweet remains optimistic that some of his collection will return.

“We have faith in the force,” he said.

Other “Star Wars” affiliates also weighed in on Twitter:

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad