Mark Hamill is here to rescue your weekend with some good old-fashioned nostalgia.

The “Star Wars” actor shared a photo Saturday morning of himself as a young Luke Skywalker posing in the Tatooine desert on the first day of filming “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.” He stands with his hands folded across his heart.

“Taken in Tunisia early morning day [number one] waiting for my [first] shot (emerging from home for robot auction),” he wrote. “Perhaps the very [first Luke picture].”

Hamill has played Skywalker since 1977’s “A New Hope,” the first installation in the Star Wars movie franchise. When we last saw Luke Skywalker at the end of “The Force Awakens,” he was hiding out in a Jedi Temple on the aquatic planet Ahch-To. Rey (Daisy Ridley) tracks him down and hands him his lightsaber. Then, the movie ends — Hamill doesn’t utter a single word of dialogue in the film. Director J.J. Abrams called the moment “this great long drum roll up to seeing this guy.”

As of late, Hamill’s Twitter account has become a destination for fun, nostalgic fodder. After Donald Trump’s election as president of the United States, Hamill tweeted out several clips of himself reading Trump’s tweets in the voice of the Joker.

See the photo of Hamill as young Luke below: