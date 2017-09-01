‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Spinoff Adds Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany has joined the cast of the “Star Wars” Han Solo spinoff, director Ron Howard announced via twitter on Friday.

In his tweet, Howard said, “The Outer Rim just got a little bit wilder,” sharing an image of the director and Bettany on set. He later followed up with a second tweet: “It’s my third opportunity to work with Paul. He’s a blast & so talented.”

The Outer Rim just got a little bit wilder #PaulBettany #ForceFriday pic.twitter.com/KzuAwhcIXy — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 1, 2017

It's my third opportunity to work with Paul. He's a blast & so talented https://t.co/8AQn0jFzOh — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 1, 2017

Howard took over as director after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired over creative differences. Reshoots are underway for the film, which is expected to hit theaters on May 25, 2018.

The casting of Bettany, known for his roles in “A Beautiful Mind” and Marvel’s “The Avengers,” comes after news that Michael K. Williams has left the production due to his commitment to another movie, “The Red Sea Diving Resort.” He booked the biographical drama after he had finished filming the Han Solo pic, and was unable to return to reshoot any new material for the film.

The film is on schedule after Lord and Miller were let go while in the middle of production. They had clashed with producer and Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy and co-writer/executive producer Lawrence Kasdan. The directing duo, who had previously overseen “The LEGO Movie” and “21 Jump Street,” wanted to inject more humor into the storyline and encouraged improvisation, something Kasdan did not appreciate.

Since Howard has taken over, Warwick Davis has also joined the film. In July, Davis and Howard confirmed the two had reunited after nearly three decades when Howard made “Willow.” Davis has also appeared in the “Harry Potter” films.