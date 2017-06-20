‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Film Loses Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

The untitled “Star Wars” Han Solo spinoff has parted ways with directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, in a statement released Tuesday on the official Star Wars web site.

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew,” added Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Disney and Lucasfilm hired Lord and Miller — who had gained acclaim for directing “The Lego Movie” and the “21 Jump Street” films, in July, 2015. Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson, Michael K. Williams, Ian Kenny and Emilia Clarke have been cast in the feature.

The studio said Tuesday that the Han Solo standalone remains slated for a May 25, 2018, release date.

The script is written by Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan. The story focuses on how young Han Solo became the smuggler, thief, and scoundrel whom Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi first encountered in the cantina at Mos Eisley. Lawrence Kasdan co-wrote other franchise entries “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” and “The Force Awakens.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger said in an earnings call in March that the movie would cover Solo’s life from when he was 18 to 24, revealing how he came to own the Millennium Falcon as well as how he met his Wookie sidekick, Chewbacca.

Produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Allison Shearmur, the Star Wars spin-off takes place before the original movie “A New Hope,” similar to the recent spin-off, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Released in December, “Rogue One” has grossed $1.05 billion worldwide.