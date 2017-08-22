‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Spinoff: Michael K. Williams Role Cut Following Reshoots

While the “Star Wars” Han Solo film may be back on track, not everything could be saved in reshoots.

Sources tell Variety Michael K. Williams’ character has been cut from the film, due to his commitment to “The Red Sea Diving Resort.” He booked the biographic drama after he had finished filming Han Solo, and was unable to return to reshoot any new material for the film.

Reshoots began in June after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were let go and replaced by Ron Howard, and they are expected to run into the fall. Williams’ role in “The Red Sea Diving Resort,” which also stars Chris Evans, is significant and made it impossible for him to balance the schedules of both shoots.

Plot details for the spinoff are unknown, but Williams did tell Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, that he would be playing a half-human, half-animal in the film.

Lucasfilm and Disney still are eyeing their original May 25, 2018, release date. Alden Ehrenreich stars as the title character and Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo co-star.

Williams was recently nominated for an Emmy for his role as boxer-turned-drug dealer Freddy Knight in the HBO limited series “The Night Of.”