Disney’s ‘Star Wars’-Themed Lands Get Official Name

A galaxy far, far away just got a little closer.

Disney’s “Star Wars”-themed lands coming in 2019 to Disneyland and Disney World have an official name — “Star Wars: Galaxies Edge.”

The announcement came on Saturday during Disney’s D23 expo, and one day after the company released a first look at the attractions in the parks.

“Both ‘Star Wars’-inspired lands will transport guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port, and one of the last stops before Wild Space, where ‘Star Wars’ characters and their stories come to life,” Disney said in a blog post about the expansion.

“Here, guests will find themselves in the middle of the action at two signature attractions: one that lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission, and an epic ‘Star Wars’ adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.”

The panel on Saturday also revealed several new projects in the works at Disney theme parks. For one, the first ever ride-through attraction built entirely around Mickey Mouse. Plans to renovate Epcot with rides related to “Ratatouille” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” are also in the works.