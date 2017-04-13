A new animated mini-series was announced by Disney and Lucasfilm on Wednesday that will foreground the heroines of the “Star Wars” saga.

“Star Wars Forces of Destiny” will feature 2-3 minute long shorts that will explore fresh adventures of pivotal characters, new and old, including Rey, Jyn Erso, Sabine Wren, Princess Leia, Ahsoka Tano and others. The shorts will premiere on Disney YouTube in July, ahead of a two-part special later in the year on Disney Channel.

Felicity Jones, Daisy Ridley, Ashley Eckstein, Lupita Nyong’o and more will continue to voice their “Star Wars” characters in their respective shorts.

The stories will also be backed by a line of toys from Hasbro, including new ‘Adventure Figures’ – a fusion between traditional dolls and action figures.

“‘Star Wars Forces of Destiny’ is for anyone who has been inspired by Leia’s heroism, Rey’s courage, or Ahsoka’s tenacity,” said Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm. “We’re thrilled that so many of the original actors are reprising their roles in these shorts which capture the small moments and everyday decisions that shape who these characters are. It is a fun new way for people to experience ‘Star Wars.'”

Fans attending the “Star Wars” celebration in Orlando will see a sneak peek of “Star Wars Forces of Destiny” during the “Heroines of Star Wars” panel on Friday, Apr. 14.