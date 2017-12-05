Poll: What’s Your Favorite ‘Star Wars’ Movie?

The eighth installment in the main “Star Wars” series is almost here.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will hit theaters on Dec. 15, marking the eighth installment in a series that kicked off back in 1977. That movie, which was later retitled “A New Hope,” broke records at the box office and received overwhelming critical praise. “George Lucas set out to make the biggest possible adventure fantasy out of his memories of serials and older action epics, and he succeeded brilliantly,” critic A.D. Murphy wrote for Variety at the time.

Lucas followed that up with “The Empire Strikes Back” in 1980 and “Return of the Jedi” in 1983, capping off that trilogy in the hall of fame of film classics. “Star Wars” flew back into theaters in 1999 with the start of the prequel series, which was… less well received, to say the least. The first in that series, “The Phantom Menace,” was ravaged by critics and fans even as it made big money at the box office. It completed in 2005 with “Revenge of the Sith.”

Disney later acquired Lucasfilm, returning “Star Wars” to theaters with J.J. Abrams taking the reins on “The Force Awakens.” The film was a huge success both critically and commercially.

