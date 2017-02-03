Tony Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver on “Leave It to Beaver,” has come on board “The Line Kings,” a feature comedy celebrating the endless enthusiasm of Star Wars fans.

“The Line Kings” is written and produced by Billy Riback and Steve Rubin. Plans are to shoot in Los Angeles in late spring.

“The Line Kings” will focus on a group of rabid Star Wars fans who camp out for four days on Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre after Disney announces that the fans who are first in line after four days will win walk-on roles in the next film in the series — leading to a battle royale between two fan groups determined to be first.

Dow has directed episodes of “Harry and the Hendersons,” “Swamp Thing,” “Coach,” “Babylon 5” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” Riback worked for five seasons of ABC’s “Home Improvement,” created the Fox series “Ask Harriet” and wrote and produced seven seasons of “The Suite Life of Zach and Cody.” Rubin served as executive producer on Showtime’s comedy feature “Bleacher Bums” and Hallmark Channel’s World War II drama “Silent Night.”

Dow is represented by the David Moss Company.